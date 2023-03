Jaxon Italiano broke a Guinness World Record by completing 8,008 pull-ups in 24 hours. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

March 7 (UPI) -- An Australian fitness enthusiast broke a Guinness World Record by completing 8,008 pull-ups in 24 hours. Jaxon Italiano attempted the record for most pull ups in 24 hours (male) in Sydney, New South Wales, to raise money for charity group Dementia Australia. Advertisement

Italiano said he was inspired by his work in a care home. He ended up raising nearly $6,000 for the charity.

Italiano completed 8,008 pull-ups in 24 hours, smashing the previous record of 7,715. He ended his attempt with 3 1/2 hours to spare.

"I had to unfortunately leave the last 3.5 hours unused as I had completely exhausted myself," he said in an Instagram post.