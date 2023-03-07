Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 7, 2023 / 10:21 AM

Idaho men trade jerseys in 4.44 seconds to earn world record

By Ben Hooper

March 7 (UPI) -- A pair of Idaho men traded tops in under 5 seconds to break the Guinness World Record for the fastest time to swap a sports jersey.

David Rush, who has broken more then 250 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, and frequent collaborator Jonathan "Hollywood" Hannon teamed up to attempt the record, which was previously set at 5.79 seconds by Britons Rachel Taylor and Elen Evans in 2019.

Advertisement

Rush shared a video showing he and Hannon making multiple attempts at the record, and often getting stuck in their shirts.

The men were finally able to take the record with a time of 4.44 seconds.

Read More

Message in a bottle floats from Nova Scotia to Bahamas beach Loose python found behind refrigerator in 29th floor New Jersey apartment Florida man, 60, does 3,264 pushups in 1 hour to break world record

Latest Headlines

Message in a bottle floats from Nova Scotia to Bahamas beach
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Message in a bottle floats from Nova Scotia to Bahamas beach
March 6 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man vacationing in the Bahamas found a message in a bottle that turned out to have been launched nearly 7 years earlier off the coast of Nova Scotia.
Loose python found behind refrigerator in 29th floor New Jersey apartment
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Loose python found behind refrigerator in 29th floor New Jersey apartment
March 6 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in New Jersey are trying to find the owner of a piebald ball python found by a surprised resident who peeked behind their fridge.
Florida man, 60, does 3,264 pushups in 1 hour to break world record
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Florida man, 60, does 3,264 pushups in 1 hour to break world record
March 6 (UPI) -- A 60-year-old Florida man bested a Guinness World Record when he completed 3,264 pushups in 1 hour.
$1 million winning lottery ticket spent the night in a bag of trash
Odd News // 20 hours ago
$1 million winning lottery ticket spent the night in a bag of trash
March 6 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said a $1 million lottery ticket she initially confused for a non-winner spent the night in a bag of trash before she decided to take a second look.
9-year-old's hula hoop skills break three world records
Odd News // 20 hours ago
9-year-old's hula hoop skills break three world records
March 6 (UPI) -- A 9-year-old hula hooper from Ontario put her skills to the test and broke three Guinness World Records in London.
Loose caiman found wandering Philadelphia park
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Loose caiman found wandering Philadelphia park
March 6 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Philadelphia said a report of an alligator wandering in a local park led to the rescue of an abandoned caiman.
Two Britons dressed as ice cream break world record at Jersey Marathon
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Two Britons dressed as ice cream break world record at Jersey Marathon
March 6 (UPI) -- A pair of British friends donned ice cream costumes and crossed the finish line of the Jersey Marathon at the same time, becoming co-holders of a Guinness World Record.
Swamp monkeys briefly escape enclosure at St. Louis Zoo
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Swamp monkeys briefly escape enclosure at St. Louis Zoo
March 6 (UPI) -- Missouri's St. Louis Zoo said a pair of swamp monkeys briefly escaped from their enclosure before being captured in an area inaccessible to the public.
Lioness tries hiding from elephant, gets sprayed
Odd News // 1 day ago
Lioness tries hiding from elephant, gets sprayed
A lioness relaxing at a waterhole was unexpectedly chased off in a rather funny lioness and elephant encounter. Watch the video.
Suspected burglar inside New Brunswick home was a panicked deer
Odd News // 3 days ago
Suspected burglar inside New Brunswick home was a panicked deer
March 3 (UPI) -- A New Brunswick couple who initially thought a burglar had broken into their home discovered the invader was actually a panicked deer.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lioness tries hiding from elephant, gets sprayed
Lioness tries hiding from elephant, gets sprayed
$1 million winning lottery ticket spent the night in a bag of trash
$1 million winning lottery ticket spent the night in a bag of trash
Florida man, 60, does 3,264 pushups in 1 hour to break world record
Florida man, 60, does 3,264 pushups in 1 hour to break world record
Loose python found behind refrigerator in 29th floor New Jersey apartment
Loose python found behind refrigerator in 29th floor New Jersey apartment
Two Britons dressed as ice cream break world record at Jersey Marathon
Two Britons dressed as ice cream break world record at Jersey Marathon
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement