March 7 (UPI) -- A pair of Idaho men traded tops in under 5 seconds to break the Guinness World Record for the fastest time to swap a sports jersey.

David Rush, who has broken more then 250 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, and frequent collaborator Jonathan "Hollywood" Hannon teamed up to attempt the record, which was previously set at 5.79 seconds by Britons Rachel Taylor and Elen Evans in 2019.

Rush shared a video showing he and Hannon making multiple attempts at the record, and often getting stuck in their shirts.

The men were finally able to take the record with a time of 4.44 seconds.