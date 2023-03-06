Trending
Odd News
March 6, 2023 / 3:20 PM

Loose python found behind refrigerator in 29th floor New Jersey apartment

By Ben Hooper

March 6 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in New Jersey are trying to find the owner of a piebald ball python found by a surprised resident who peeked behind their fridge.

The Liberty Humane Society said the snake was found behind the refrigerator in a Jersey City resident's apartment.

The snake, initially mistaken for an albino corn snake, was taken to the Liberty Humane Society, where it was identified as a piebald ball python.

The snake, dubbed Banana by rescuers, was found on the 29th floor of the apartment in the Newport district, the humane society said in a Facebook post.

"This is a socialized, domestic snake and is likely someone's escaped pet," the post said.

Rescuers said Banana will be put up for adoption if no owner is identified within 7 days.

Latest Headlines

