March 6, 2023 / 1:04 PM

Loose caiman found wandering Philadelphia park

By Ben Hooper

March 6 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Philadelphia said a report of an alligator wandering in a local park led to the rescue of an abandoned caiman.

The Animal Care & Control Team of Philadelphia, aka ACCT Philly, said personnel responded to FCR Park on Sunday on a report of a loose alligator in the area.

The group captured the reptile, which was later determined to be a caiman, a relative of the alligator native to Mexico and Central and South America.

ACCT Philly said in a Facebook post that the 3-foot caiman is believed to be a pet that was abandoned by its owner when it grew to be too large. The group said the caiman population in the wild is dwindling due to the illegal pet trade and hunters seeking to sell their skin.

