March 6, 2023 / 2:45 PM

Florida man, 60, does 3,264 pushups in 1 hour to break world record

By Ben Hooper

March 6 (UPI) -- A 60-year-old Florida man bested a Guinness World Record when he completed 3,264 pushups in 1 hour.

Rob Stirling said he decided to take on the Guinness World Record for most pushups in 1 hour (male) after learning that Australian Daniel Scali set the total at 3,182 in April 2022.

Stirling said he had already unofficially broken the record during a conference in Miami, so he decided to make an official attempt, setting his personal goal at 3,200.

The athlete ended up beating his own goal with 3,264 pushups in the allotted time. He said video from his successful attempt is now being submitted to Guinness World Records for official verification.

Stirling said he is now eyeing a second GWR title.

"There's a one-minute world record as well, it's 144 push-ups in one minute and I set out to do that while I was training for this," he told WTVT-TV.

$1 million winning lottery ticket spent the night in a bag of trash 9-year-old's hula hoop skills break three world records Loose caiman found wandering Philadelphia park

