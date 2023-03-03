Trending
March 3, 2023 / 3:22 PM

Kentucky man stops for breakfast, wins $50,000 lottery prize

By Ben Hooper

March 3 (UPI) -- A Kentucky man who stopped to buy some breakfast said he lost his appetite when he won $50,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Garry Hill told Kentucky Lottery officials he stopped for gas and breakfast at Clark's Pump-N-Shop on Paris Pike in Georgetown just after leaving work Monday morning and decided to pick up a 500X scratch-off ticket while at the store.

Hill immediately scratched off the ticket and discovered he had won $50,000.

"I took it to the clerk to check and was told it was for more than they could pay, and I needed to go to Louisville," Hill said. "I wasn't able to eat breakfast after that."

Hill said the prize will allow him to improve his financial situation.

"It's not life-changing, but it's substantial," he said.

