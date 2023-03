Chalong Pakdeevijit, a film and TV director whose career spans more than seven decades, was named the world's oldest TV director at the age of 91 by Guinness World Records. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

March 2 (UPI) -- A 91-year-old Thai man was dubbed the world's oldest TV director by Guinness World Records after completing his most recent project. Chalong Pakdeevijit, a film and TV director known as the "King of Action" in Thailand, became the world's oldest TV director when his 18-episode miniseries, Skyraider, completed airing last year, Guinness World Records announced. Advertisement

Pakdeevijit, born March 18, 1931, began his film career as a cameraman in 1950, and directed his first movie, Jao Insee, in 1968.

The director gained prominence in the 1970s with his Thong series of action films.

Pakdeevijit's father was a film director and producer, and all of his brothers also work in the film industry, he said.

Pakdeevijit is currently working on his next TV miniseries, titled Kan Song Pandin.