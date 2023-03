A 31-year-old Maryland woman scored a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket less than 12 hours after winning $11,000 at a casino. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

March 2 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman scored a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket less than 12 hours after she scored an $11,000 jackpot at a casino. The 31-year-old Princess Anne resident told Maryland Lottery officials she visited Ocean Downs Casino in Berlin recently and scored an $11,000 jackpot.

"I left the casino after I won around 1 a.m.," the player said. "I bought the scratch-off the next day around noon. I was still wearing the same clothes. I guess those clothes are lucky!"

The woman said it was a "surreal" moment when she scratched off the $100,000 top prize from the $30 $100,000 Extreme Cash scratch-off ticket she bought from Thirsty's in Somerset County.

"I just bought that scratch-off because it stood out to me and pink is my favorite color," she said.

The winner, a certified nursing assistant, said some of her money will go toward visiting her son in China, and some will go into advancing her career.

"I plan to further my education," she said.