1/2

A German shepherd was captured in a baited trap and taken to an animal shelter after being stranded for multiple days on an island off the coast of Vero Beach. Photo courtesy of the Vero Beach Police Department/Facebook

March 2 (UPI) -- Police in Florida said a shy dog stranded on an island for multiple days was successfully caught and taken to a shelter. The approximately 6-year-old German shepherd was first spotted running loose in Vero Beach on Friday and witnesses said the canine fled into the water and swam to a nearby island. Advertisement

Kate Meghji, CEO of the Humane Society of Vero Beach, said the dog fled from rescue attempts by animal control officers and volunteer rescuers.

"This was a dog that every time someone would approach he would dart off, he would run away so no one could get close to him," Meghji told WSVN-TV.

The Vero Beach Police Department said in a Facebook post that animal control officers placed a humane trap on the island. Chris Woodruff, owner of Vero Beach Tackle & Watersports, took his boat past the island to check on the dog Tuesday and discovered the canine was inside the baited trap.

Animal control officers retrieved the canine and brought him to the Humane Society.

"It was very exciting and we're happy to have him here," Meghji said.

The shelter is now trying to identify the dog's owner.

Advertisement

"We just need to see how he decompresses over the next couple of days, and then we might be able to figure out about a little bit more of who he is," Meghji said.

She said the dog will be put up for adoption if no owner is found.