Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 2, 2023 / 11:21 AM

Michigan chicken dubbed world's oldest by Guinness World Records

By Ben Hooper
@guinnessworldrecords Oldest living chicken Peanut - 20 years 304 days #chicken #pets #bantam #guinnessworldrecords ♬ original sound - Guinness World Records

March 2 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman's pet chicken was certified as the oldest in the world by Guinness World Records after the hen's age was confirmed to be at least 20 years and 304 days.

Guinness World Records said Peanut, a Belgian d'Uccle/Nankin mix belonging to Waterloo resident Marsi Darwin, had her age verified by Dr. Julia Parker, the veterinarian who first saw Peanut as a full-grown adult in 2003.

Advertisement

Darwin said Peanut has several grandchildren and great-grandchildren living in her coop.

"I'm sure she has outlived quite a few of her children," Darwin told GWR.

Darwin said Peanut almost didn't survive past her own hatching.

"I ended up peeling it out of the egg. As the chirping grew fainter, I feared the chick would not survive. A pitifully wet, wadded-up mess sat in my hand. I wrapped it in a towel and carried it close to my heart as I set up a cage and mounted a heat lamp with one hand," she told The Sun Times News last year.

Darwin said Peanut is now a "doddering old lady," but she always answers to her name and she "loves to be cuddled."

Advertisement

Read More

Two dogs rescued after falling through ice on Colorado lake Seal pup returned to water after crossing busy New Jersey road Engineers break Guinness World Record with 289-foot paper airplane flight

Latest Headlines

Dog rescued after multiple days stranded on Florida island
Odd News // 14 minutes ago
Dog rescued after multiple days stranded on Florida island
March 2 (UPI) -- Police in Florida said a shy dog stranded on an island for multiple days was successfully caught and taken to a shelter.
Two dogs rescued after falling through ice on Colorado lake
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Two dogs rescued after falling through ice on Colorado lake
March 1 (UPI) -- A pair of dogs ventured out onto the ice of a frozen lake and ended up needing to be rescued by firefighters from two departments.
Seal pup returned to water after crossing busy New Jersey road
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Seal pup returned to water after crossing busy New Jersey road
March 1 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers said a young seal was returned to the wild one day after it exited the water and walked across a busy New Jersey road.
Engineers break Guinness World Record with 289-foot paper airplane flight
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Engineers break Guinness World Record with 289-foot paper airplane flight
March 1 (UPI) -- A trio of engineers broke a Guinness World Record when they created and threw a paper airplane that flew a distance of 289 feet and 9 inches.
Woman learns of $1M Powerball prize hours before her birthday
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Woman learns of $1M Powerball prize hours before her birthday
March 1 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman found out she had won a $1 million Powerball prize just hours before celebrating her 58th birthday.
Last of three loose bison rounded up in Maine
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Last of three loose bison rounded up in Maine
March 1 (UPI) -- Police in Maine said the last of the three bison to escape in Aroostook County was safely rounded up with help from the animals' owner.
Person hired to promote new 'Scream' movie prompts 911 calls
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Person hired to promote new 'Scream' movie prompts 911 calls
March 1 (UPI) -- A person dressed as the "Ghostface" killer from the "Scream" franchise prompted multiple 911 calls in California, but police said the person was hired to promote the latest installment in the franchise.
Polish basketball player breaks slam dunk world record
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Polish basketball player breaks slam dunk world record
March 1 (UPI) -- A basketball player from Poland broke a Guinness World Record in London when he jumped 10 feet and 5 inches to complete a between the legs slam dunk.
Cheetah briefly escapes enclosure at Omaha zoo
Odd News // 1 day ago
Cheetah briefly escapes enclosure at Omaha zoo
March 1 (UPI) -- Officials at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium confirmed a cheetah briefly escaped from its enclosure, but was behind a public barrier at all times.
Message in a bottle travels more than 185 miles in Australia
Odd News // 1 day ago
Message in a bottle travels more than 185 miles in Australia
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A swimmer visiting a beach in New South Wales, Australia, found a mussel-covered message in a bottle that turned out to have traveled more than 185 miles.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Seen on safari: Crocodile swings from elephant's tail
Seen on safari: Crocodile swings from elephant's tail
Quahog clam found off Florida coast believed to be 214 years old
Quahog clam found off Florida coast believed to be 214 years old
Person hired to promote new 'Scream' movie prompts 911 calls
Person hired to promote new 'Scream' movie prompts 911 calls
Polish basketball player breaks slam dunk world record
Polish basketball player breaks slam dunk world record
Powerball ticket forgotten in coat pocket turns out to be $1 million winner
Powerball ticket forgotten in coat pocket turns out to be $1 million winner
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement