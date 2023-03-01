This afternoon, North Metro firefighters and Thornton firefighters rescued two dogs from Nott Lake in Thornton. The owner attempted a rescue but fell through the ice. Luckily he was able to get out on his own. Both dogs were rescued by firefighters and are home and doing well. pic.twitter.com/FMbJ3wIOaV— North Metro Fire (@NMFirePIO) March 1, 2023

March 1 (UPI) -- A pair of dogs ventured out onto the ice of a frozen lake and ended up needing to be rescued by firefighters from two Colorado departments.

North Metro Fire said in a Twitter post that the two dogs went out onto the ice covering Nott Lake on Tuesday and fell through the ice.

The canines' owner attempted to rescue his pets, but fell through the ice before he could reach them.

The owner was able to get back to shore and call for help. Firefighters from North Metro and Thornton responded.

"Both dogs were rescued by firefighters and are home and doing well," the tweet said.