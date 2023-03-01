Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 1, 2023 / 4:28 PM

Seal pup returned to water after crossing busy New Jersey road

By Ben Hooper

March 1 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers said a young seal was returned to the wild one day after it exited the water and walked across a busy New Jersey road.

Brick Township police said they responded Monday when a seal pup was spotted crossing Route 35, near Curtis Point Drive.

Advertisement

Police stopped traffic to allow the seal to cross and watched as the animal made its way to a nearby back yard.

A Marine Mammal Stranding Center crew arrived on the scene and brought the 36-pound pup to its facility for examination and observation.

The seal was found to be uninjured and in good health, the center said.

The pup was returned to the water Tuesday afternoon.

"This actually isn't the first time we have had a gray seal pup try to cross Route 35 due to its close proximity to both the bay and ocean," the center said in a Facebook post.

Read More

Woman learns of $1M Powerball prize hours before her birthday Last of three loose bison rounded up in Maine Person hired to promote new 'Scream' movie prompts 911 calls

Latest Headlines

Engineers break Guinness World Record with 289-foot paper airplane flight
Odd News // 4 minutes ago
Engineers break Guinness World Record with 289-foot paper airplane flight
March 1 (UPI) -- A trio of engineers broke a Guinness World Record when they created and threw a paper airplane that flew a distance of 289 feet and 9 inches.
Woman learns of $1M Powerball prize hours before her birthday
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Woman learns of $1M Powerball prize hours before her birthday
March 1 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman found out she had won a $1 million Powerball prize just hours before celebrating her 58th birthday.
Last of three loose bison rounded up in Maine
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Last of three loose bison rounded up in Maine
March 1 (UPI) -- Police in Maine said the last of the three bison to escape in Aroostook County was safely rounded up with help from the animals' owner.
Person hired to promote new 'Scream' movie prompts 911 calls
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Person hired to promote new 'Scream' movie prompts 911 calls
March 1 (UPI) -- A person dressed as the "Ghostface" killer from the "Scream" franchise prompted multiple 911 calls in California, but police said the person was hired to promote the latest installment in the franchise.
Polish basketball player breaks slam dunk world record
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Polish basketball player breaks slam dunk world record
March 1 (UPI) -- A basketball player from Poland broke a Guinness World Record in London when he jumped 10 feet and 5 inches to complete a between the legs slam dunk.
Cheetah briefly escapes enclosure at Omaha zoo
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Cheetah briefly escapes enclosure at Omaha zoo
March 1 (UPI) -- Officials at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium confirmed a cheetah briefly escaped from its enclosure, but was behind a public barrier at all times.
Message in a bottle travels more than 185 miles in Australia
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Message in a bottle travels more than 185 miles in Australia
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A swimmer visiting a beach in New South Wales, Australia, found a mussel-covered message in a bottle that turned out to have traveled more than 185 miles.
Dog rescued after falling 12 feet into Georgia storm drain
Odd News // 1 day ago
Dog rescued after falling 12 feet into Georgia storm drain
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Georgia came to the rescue of a dog who fell into a storm drain and ended up stranded about 12 feet underground.
Dictionary.com adds 'hellscape,' 'woke' and 311 other new terms
Odd News // 1 day ago
Dictionary.com adds 'hellscape,' 'woke' and 311 other new terms
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Dictionary.com is adding 313 new terms and 130 new definitions to keep up with the ever-changing modern lexicon.
Three bison escape Maine farm, two recaptured
Odd News // 1 day ago
Three bison escape Maine farm, two recaptured
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Authorities in Maine said one bison remained on the loose Tuesday after three of the animals were seen running loose on a road Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Seen on safari: Crocodile swings from elephant's tail
Seen on safari: Crocodile swings from elephant's tail
Quahog clam found off Florida coast believed to be 214 years old
Quahog clam found off Florida coast believed to be 214 years old
Powerball ticket forgotten in coat pocket turns out to be $1 million winner
Powerball ticket forgotten in coat pocket turns out to be $1 million winner
Remote kissing device lets long-distance lovers share silicon smooches
Remote kissing device lets long-distance lovers share silicon smooches
Man accidentally buys two identical lottery tickets, wins two jackpots
Man accidentally buys two identical lottery tickets, wins two jackpots
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement