Seal pup returned to water after crossing busy New Jersey road

March 1 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers said a young seal was returned to the wild one day after it exited the water and walked across a busy New Jersey road.

Brick Township police said they responded Monday when a seal pup was spotted crossing Route 35, near Curtis Point Drive.

Police stopped traffic to allow the seal to cross and watched as the animal made its way to a nearby back yard.

A Marine Mammal Stranding Center crew arrived on the scene and brought the 36-pound pup to its facility for examination and observation.

The seal was found to be uninjured and in good health, the center said.

The pup was returned to the water Tuesday afternoon.

"This actually isn't the first time we have had a gray seal pup try to cross Route 35 due to its close proximity to both the bay and ocean," the center said in a Facebook post.