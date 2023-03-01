March 1 (UPI) -- Police in Maine said the last of the three bison to escape in Aroostook County was safely rounded up with help from the animals' owner.

Police in Fort Fairfield and Presque Isle said three bison escaped from their enclosure through a broken fence Monday, and two of the animals were rounded up later in the day.

The last bison was captured Tuesday evening by officers from both departments with help from the owner of the animals.

All three bison were returned to their owner's property and the fence was repaired with help from local volunteers.

Officers said 10 bison escaped from the same farm last year, prompting the temporary closure of the Quoggy Jo Ski Center and Nordic Heritage Center.

Police said the most recent escape could result in the owner being charged with trespass by livestock.