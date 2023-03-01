Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 1, 2023 / 1:50 PM

Person hired to promote new 'Scream' movie prompts 911 calls

By Ben Hooper

March 1 (UPI) -- A person dressed as the "Ghostface" killer from the Scream franchise prompted multiple 911 calls in California, but police said the person was hired to promote the latest installment in the franchise.

The Sonoma Police Department said multiple 911 calls were placed Monday morning about a personal standing on a street corner next to Sonoma Plaza while dressed in the iconic horror costume.

Advertisement

"This individual has been contacted and was hired by a company through Paramount to promote the new Scream movie," the department said in a Facebook post.

Scream VI, the latest film in the series, releases March 10.

Sonoma has a history with the franchise -- scenes for the original 1996 Scream movie were filmed across Sonoma County, including the area near Sonoma Square.

Read More

Polish basketball player breaks slam dunk world record Cheetah briefly escapes enclosure at Omaha zoo Message in a bottle travels more than 185 miles in Australia

Latest Headlines

Last of three loose bison rounded up in Maine
Odd News // 39 minutes ago
Last of three loose bison rounded up in Maine
March 1 (UPI) -- Police in Maine said the last of the three bison to escape in Aroostook County was safely rounded up with help from the animals' owner.
Polish basketball player breaks slam dunk world record
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Polish basketball player breaks slam dunk world record
March 1 (UPI) -- A basketball player from Poland broke a Guinness World Record in London when he jumped 10 feet and 5 inches to complete a between the legs slam dunk.
Cheetah briefly escapes enclosure at Omaha zoo
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Cheetah briefly escapes enclosure at Omaha zoo
March 1 (UPI) -- Officials at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium confirmed a cheetah briefly escaped from its enclosure, but was behind a public barrier at all times.
Message in a bottle travels more than 185 miles in Australia
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Message in a bottle travels more than 185 miles in Australia
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A swimmer visiting a beach in New South Wales, Australia, found a mussel-covered message in a bottle that turned out to have traveled more than 185 miles.
Dog rescued after falling 12 feet into Georgia storm drain
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Dog rescued after falling 12 feet into Georgia storm drain
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Georgia came to the rescue of a dog who fell into a storm drain and ended up stranded about 12 feet underground.
Dictionary.com adds 'hellscape,' 'woke' and 311 other new terms
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Dictionary.com adds 'hellscape,' 'woke' and 311 other new terms
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Dictionary.com is adding 313 new terms and 130 new definitions to keep up with the ever-changing modern lexicon.
Three bison escape Maine farm, two recaptured
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Three bison escape Maine farm, two recaptured
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Authorities in Maine said one bison remained on the loose Tuesday after three of the animals were seen running loose on a road Monday.
Powerball ticket forgotten in coat pocket turns out to be $1 million winner
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Powerball ticket forgotten in coat pocket turns out to be $1 million winner
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said a Powerball ticket found forgotten in the pocket of her husband's coat turned out to be a $1 million winner.
World's Ugliest Dog contest seeking unalluring canines for 2023 competition
Odd News // 1 day ago
World's Ugliest Dog contest seeking unalluring canines for 2023 competition
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The World's Ugliest Dog Contest, held annually in California, announced applications are now available for owners of aesthetically-challenged canines seeking to prove the unsightliness of their pooches.
Tapir briefly escapes enclosure at Florida zoo
Odd News // 1 day ago
Tapir briefly escapes enclosure at Florida zoo
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Zoo Miami in Florida confirmed a Malayan tapir briefly escaped from its enclosure Tuesday before being safely contained about an hour later.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Seen on safari: Crocodile swings from elephant's tail
Seen on safari: Crocodile swings from elephant's tail
Quahog clam found off Florida coast believed to be 214 years old
Quahog clam found off Florida coast believed to be 214 years old
Powerball ticket forgotten in coat pocket turns out to be $1 million winner
Powerball ticket forgotten in coat pocket turns out to be $1 million winner
Remote kissing device lets long-distance lovers share silicon smooches
Remote kissing device lets long-distance lovers share silicon smooches
Man accidentally buys two identical lottery tickets, wins two jackpots
Man accidentally buys two identical lottery tickets, wins two jackpots
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement