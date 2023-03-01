Trending
March 1, 2023 / 4:25 PM

Engineers break Guinness World Record with 289-foot paper airplane flight

By Ben Hooper

March 1 (UPI) -- A trio of engineers broke a Guinness World Record when they created and threw a paper airplane that flew a distance of 289 feet and 9 inches.

Dillon Ruble and Garrett Jensen, who work for Boeing, teamed up with fellow aerospace engineer Nathan Erickson and spent four months experimenting with paper plane designs before taking on the Guinness World Record for farthest flight by a paper aircraft.

The final design was put to the test in Crown Point, Ind., where Ruble managed to break the world record on his third try.

The flight of 289 feet and 9 inches broke the record of 252 feet and 7 inches, which was set by Chee Yie Jian, Shin Moo Joon and Kim Kyu Tae in April 2022.

