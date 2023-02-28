Trending
Feb. 28, 2023 / 3:30 PM

Three bison escape Maine farm, two recaptured

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Authorities in Maine said one bison remained on the loose Tuesday after three of the animals were seen running loose on a road Monday.

Fort Fairfield police said at least three bison escaped from their enclosure through a broken fence on Monday and were seen running loose in the Fort Fairfield and Presque Isle area,

The animals were caught on camera running through traffic on a Fort Fairfield road.

Police said two of the bison were returned to their pen Monday, but the third remained on the loose Tuesday.

Officers said 10 bison escaped from the same farm last year, prompting the temporary closure of the Quoggy Jo Ski Center and Nordic Heritage Center.

Police said the most recent escape could result in the owner being charged with trespass by livestock.

The bison's fence was repaired with help from volunteers.

