Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Georgia came to the rescue of a dog who fell into a storm drain and ended up stranded about 12 feet underground.

Cobb County Fire said in a Facebook post that an air monitoring device was placed in the drain and a pulley system was put in place so a firefighter could be lowered down to find the dog, named Trixie.

The post said Trixie happily ran into the firefighter's arms and they were hoisted to safety together.

"After a quick visit to the vet, we hear that Trixie is a little banged up, but she will be OK," the department said.