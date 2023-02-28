Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Feb. 28, 2023 / 4:18 PM

Dog rescued after falling 12 feet into Georgia storm drain

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Georgia came to the rescue of a dog who fell into a storm drain and ended up stranded about 12 feet underground.

Cobb County Fire said in a Facebook post that an air monitoring device was placed in the drain and a pulley system was put in place so a firefighter could be lowered down to find the dog, named Trixie.

Advertisement

The post said Trixie happily ran into the firefighter's arms and they were hoisted to safety together.

"After a quick visit to the vet, we hear that Trixie is a little banged up, but she will be OK," the department said.

Read More

Three bison escape Maine farm, two recaptured Powerball ticket forgotten in coat pocket turns out to be $1 million winner World's Ugliest Dog contest seeking unalluring canines for 2023 competition

Latest Headlines

Message in a bottle travels more than 185 miles in Australia
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Message in a bottle travels more than 185 miles in Australia
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A swimmer visiting a beach in New South Wales, Australia, found a mussel-covered message in a bottle that turned out to have traveled more than 185 miles.
Dictionary.com adds 'hellscape,' 'woke' and 311 other new terms
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Dictionary.com adds 'hellscape,' 'woke' and 311 other new terms
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Dictionary.com is adding 313 new terms and 130 new definitions to keep up with the ever-changing modern lexicon.
Three bison escape Maine farm, two recaptured
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Three bison escape Maine farm, two recaptured
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Authorities in Maine said one bison remained on the loose Tuesday after three of the animals were seen running loose on a road Monday.
Powerball ticket forgotten in coat pocket turns out to be $1 million winner
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Powerball ticket forgotten in coat pocket turns out to be $1 million winner
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said a Powerball ticket found forgotten in the pocket of her husband's coat turned out to be a $1 million winner.
World's Ugliest Dog contest seeking unalluring canines for 2023 competition
Odd News // 3 hours ago
World's Ugliest Dog contest seeking unalluring canines for 2023 competition
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The World's Ugliest Dog Contest, held annually in California, announced applications are now available for owners of aesthetically-challenged canines seeking to prove the unsightliness of their pooches.
Tapir briefly escapes enclosure at Florida zoo
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Tapir briefly escapes enclosure at Florida zoo
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Zoo Miami in Florida confirmed a Malayan tapir briefly escaped from its enclosure Tuesday before being safely contained about an hour later.
Seven sheep escape from New Jersey slaughterhouse, find new sanctuary home
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Seven sheep escape from New Jersey slaughterhouse, find new sanctuary home
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in New Jersey said seven sheep found running loose after an apparent slaughterhouse escape will have a new permanent home at a sanctuary.
Idaho man breaks world record for fire sword throws and catches
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Idaho man breaks world record for fire sword throws and catches
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Serial world record breaker David Rush reclaimed a Guinness World Records title when he threw and caught a fire sword 135 times in 1 minute.
Seen on safari: Crocodile swings from elephant's tail
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Seen on safari: Crocodile swings from elephant's tail
A crocodile fights an elephant only to realize it may have bitten off more than it can chew. It then gets swung around by the elephant until it lets go.
Police help relocate 'gorked out' moose from construction site
Odd News // 1 day ago
Police help relocate 'gorked out' moose from construction site
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Police in Utah assisted with the relocation of a cow moose found wandering loose in a construction site.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Quahog clam found off Florida coast believed to be 214 years old
Quahog clam found off Florida coast believed to be 214 years old
Remote kissing device lets long-distance lovers share silicon smooches
Remote kissing device lets long-distance lovers share silicon smooches
Man accidentally buys two identical lottery tickets, wins two jackpots
Man accidentally buys two identical lottery tickets, wins two jackpots
Seen on safari: Crocodile swings from elephant's tail
Seen on safari: Crocodile swings from elephant's tail
Police help relocate 'gorked out' moose from construction site
Police help relocate 'gorked out' moose from construction site
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement