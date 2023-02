A "Awake Not Woke" sign hangs over the stage as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando in 2022. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Dictionary.com is adding 313 new terms and 130 new definitions to keep up with the ever-changing modern lexicon. The online and mobile language resource adds new words and definitions, and reworked definitions quarterly to keep up with how the English language is used in a modern context. The latest update is another snapshot of what is happening in the world. Advertisement

New terms like "hellscape," "rage farming" and "trauma dumping" signify a time of great angst and uncertainty, while "deadass" and "petfluencer" gain traction in pop culture.

"Language is, as always, constantly changing, but the sheer range and volume of vocabulary captured in our latest update to Dictionary.com reflects a shared feeling that change today is happening faster and more than ever before," John Kelly, senior director of editorial at Dictionary.com, said in a statement.

Some of the new terms added are not actually new at all. "Hellscape" for example has been used as far back as the 1890s, according to Dictionary.com.

Below are some of the newest entries into Dictionary.com:

Hellscape: noun. A place or time that is hopeless, unbearable, or irredeemable.

Rage farming: noun. Informal. The tactic of intentionally provoking political opponents, typically by posting inflammatory content on social media, in order to elicit angry responses and thus high engagement or widespread exposure for the original poster.

Trauma dumping: noun. Unsolicited, one-sided sharing of traumatic or intensely negative experiences or emotions in an inappropriate setting or with people who are unprepared for the interaction.

Petfluencer: noun. A person who gains a large following on social media by posting entertaining images or videos of their cat, dog or other pet.

Deadass: adverb. Slang. Genuinely, sincerely or truly; in fact.

Woke: adjective. Disparaging. Of or relating to a liberal progressive orthodoxy, especially promoting inclusive policies or ideologies that welcome or embrace ethnic, racial or sexual minorities.

