Mr. Happy Face, the winner of the 2022 World's Ugliest Dog contest, celebrates with his owner. The contest is now accepting applications for its 2023 event in June. Photo courtesy of the World's Ugliest Dog contest

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The World's Ugliest Dog Contest, held annually in California, announced applications are now available for owners of aesthetically-challenged canines seeking to prove the unsightliness of their pooches. The contest, held each June at the Sonoma-Marin Fair, said it is seeking dogs with "too little hair, too many wrinkles, an unusual nose or a funny waddle" to compete in this year's competition. Advertisement

"While the World's Ugliest Dog contest is a celebration of the imperfections that make our dogs lovable, a good many of them are rescues from shelters and puppy mills, so we use the fun and notoriety of this competition to raise awareness for dog adoption," Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds and Event Center CEO Tawny Tesconi said in a news release. "Dogs are like family and deserve loving homes no matter their physical distraction."

The annual event offers a top prize of $1,500 for the owner of the canine crowned the World's Ugliest Dog, with a $200 for second place and $150 for third place. The contest also includes a Spirit Award for the dog and owner with the most inspiring story and a People's Choice Award to be voted on by the public.

Applications are now available at the contest's website.