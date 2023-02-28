Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Serial world record breaker David Rush reclaimed a Guinness World Records title when he threw and caught a fire sword 135 times in one minute.

Rush, an Idaho man who has broken more than 250 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, first set the record at 67 catches in one minute.

Advertisement

His title was taken by circus performer Tyler "Spades" Macklin, who threw and caught his fire sword 104 times in one minute.

Rush said it took him two days of attempts to break the record with 135 throws and catches. He said the number was nearly 136, but slow-motion footage revealed his final catch was not quite in time to make the one minute cut-off.

Rush said he learned he could wear a glove for his most recent attempt, but that didn't prevent him from singeing his hair when a throw went awry.