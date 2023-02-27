Trending
Odd News
Feb. 27, 2023 / 11:24 AM

Escape artist sheep opens latch to escape pen

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Workers at a Scottish farm said a the mystery of how sheep were escaping their pen was solved when a Leicester sheep named Lucy was caught on camera opening the latch with her mouth.

The Whitehouse Farm in Morpeth posted a video to Facebook showing Lucy the sheep sticking her head through the fence and using her mouth to undo the latch.

Lucy then pulls the gate open, allowing her and the rest of her comrades in the pen to wander loose.

"A mystery has been solved today at Whitehouse Farm," the Facebook post said. "We have been puzzled for sometime how the same pen of sheep keep getting out."

Entangled raccoon rescued from backyard hammock in Massachusetts Moose takes up residence outside Utah ranger office's front door DNA test ordered to determine whether stray puppy is a dog or coyote

