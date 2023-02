The Remote Kiss device, created by the Changzhou Vocational Institute of Mechatronic Technology in China, allows users to share kisses over a long distance with use of a set of silicon lips and a smartphone app. Photo courtesy of Taobao

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A Chinese company is selling a remote kissing device designed to allow long-distance lovers to share their smooches via a cellphone app. The Remote Kiss device, created by the Changzhou Vocational Institute of Mechatronic Technology, uses a set of silicon lips to replicate the pressure, movement and temperature of a kiss that is then replicated by a corresponding device via a smartphone app. Advertisement

"In my university, I was in a long distance relationship with my girlfriend so we only had contact with each other through the phone. That's where the inspiration of this device originated," Jiang Zhongli, who led the team that created the device, told China's state-run Global Times.

The $41 device, available on Chinese shopping site Taobao, also has an option in the app to share kisses with anonymous strangers.

The Changzhou Vocational Institute of Mechatronic Technology obtained a patent for the device in 2019, but the patent expired in 2023. Jiang said he is hoping other designers will now be able to improve on the product.