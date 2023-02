The Centerville Police Department in Utah helped with the relocation of a moose found wandering loose through a construction site. Photo courtesy of the Centerville Police Department/Facebook

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Police in Utah assisted with the relocation of a cow moose found wandering loose in a construction site. The Centerville Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers responded to the new Summerhill development on Saturday when a large moose was spotted "running loose" among the under-construction buildings.

The moose was tranquilized and officers "helped in her relocation," the post said.

The post included a photo of officers posing with the tranquilized moose.

"Who doesn't like looking at moose pics, especially when they're gorked out on tranquilizers with their tongue hanging out," the post said.