Man accidentally buys two identical lottery tickets, wins two jackpots

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who accidentally bought two identical tickets for the same Fantasy 5 lottery drawing ended up winning two jackpots -- a total prize of $240,338. The 67-year-old Oakland County man told Michigan Lottery officials he bought both of his tickets for the Feb. 6 drawing at MichiganLottery.com on different dates. Advertisement

"Every week I purchase a multi-draw Fantasy 5 ticket with the same set of numbers I have been playing for four years," the player said. "I was going out of town, so I bought a muti-draw ticket to cover the drawings while I was gone. There was some overlap on the drawings of the new ticket I had purchased and the multi-draw ticket I had purchased a few days prior."

Both of the man's tickets, bearing the numbers 04-10-12-20-30, won a $120,169 jackpot in the drawing.

"I logged into my Lottery account after the drawing to check my tickets and I couldn't believe it when I saw a $240,338 prize pending. When I realized that I had won on one of the drawings both tickets covered to win $120,169 on each, I couldn't help but laugh," the man said.

The winner said some of his prize money will go toward his son's education and the rest will go into savings.