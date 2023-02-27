Trending
Feb. 27, 2023

960 people crochet at British arena to break world record

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A total 960 crochet fans gathered in Derby, England, to practice their hobby at the same time and break a Guinness World Record.

Guinness World Records confirmed the event at Derby Arena, organized by BBC Radio Derby, featured 960 people crocheting simultaneously, breaking the record of 604 people set in Australia in 2017.

The event was the culmination of BBC Radio Derby's Make A Difference: Make A Blanket campaign, which urged crocheters across the country to knit and crochet blankets over the winter to help people in need. The campaign resulted in about 2,000 homemade blankets being donated to food banks and charities.

The record attempt featured crocheters from as far away as New York.

