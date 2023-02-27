Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Feb. 27, 2023 / 1:58 PM

Idaho man puts 2,470 cotton swabs in his beard for world record

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- An Idaho man whose facial hair earned him 12 Guinness World Records added a 13th title to his name when he fit 2,470 Q-tips in his beard.

Joel Strasser of Kuna said it took about two hours to insert the cotton swabs into his beard in a way that they would remain in place during his visit to Las Vegas, and he believes he could have set the record even higher if he had purchased more Q-tips for his attempt.

Advertisement

Strasser previously made headlines in December 2022, when he put 710 Christmas baubles into his beard for a world record title, and again in January when he broke the record for fitting pencils into his beard on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

"I got more Guinness World Records coming up. I've got 13 so far, but I'm not done. I'm going to keep doing them until I can't think of anything more to put in my beard," Strasser told KHQ-TV.

Advertisement

Strasser's other world record titles include most paper straws in a beard, most straws in a beard, most chopsticks in a beard, most golf tees in a beard, most forks in a beard, most toothpicks in a beard, most clothespins on a beard, most chopsticks put into a beard in 1 minute and most pencils put into a beard in 1 minute.

Read More

Wisconsin woman breaks world record with 118,791 four-leaf clovers Escape artist sheep opens latch to escape pen Entangled raccoon rescued from backyard hammock in Massachusetts

Latest Headlines

Quahog clam found off Florida coast believed to be 214 years old
Odd News // 29 minutes ago
Quahog clam found off Florida coast believed to be 214 years old
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A 2.6-pound quahog claim that made a rare visit to the Florida coast is believed by researchers to be 214 years old.
Wisconsin woman breaks world record with 118,791 four-leaf clovers
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Wisconsin woman breaks world record with 118,791 four-leaf clovers
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin woman earned a Guinness World Record when a team of volunteers tallied her collection of four-leaf clovers at 118,791.
Escape artist sheep opens latch to escape pen
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Escape artist sheep opens latch to escape pen
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Workers at a Scottish farm said a the mystery of how sheep were escaping their pen was solved when a Leicester sheep named Lucy was caught on camera opening the latch with her mouth.
Entangled raccoon rescued from backyard hammock in Massachusetts
Odd News // 2 days ago
Entangled raccoon rescued from backyard hammock in Massachusetts
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Massachusetts came to the rescue of a raccoon that became entangled in a resident's backyard hammock.
Moose takes up residence outside Utah ranger office's front door
Odd News // 2 days ago
Moose takes up residence outside Utah ranger office's front door
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Forest Service is warning visitors to a ranger district office in Utah to beware of a young bull moose that has claimed the building's front door as his territory.
DNA test ordered to determine whether stray puppy is a dog or coyote
Odd News // 2 days ago
DNA test ordered to determine whether stray puppy is a dog or coyote
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Texas ordered a DNA test to determine whether a puppy found by police in Dallas is a dog or a coyote.
Maryland woman buys wrong lottery ticket, wins $50,000
Odd News // 2 days ago
Maryland woman buys wrong lottery ticket, wins $50,000
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman won a $50,000 lottery prize when she accidentally bought the wrong scratch-off ticket from a vending machine.
50-year-old message in a bottle found in Pennsylvania park
Odd News // 2 days ago
50-year-old message in a bottle found in Pennsylvania park
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A visitor to a state park in Pennsylvania found a bottle on the ground in the woods that contained a message from a family camping trip 50 years earlier.
Escaped monkey found two days later in Kentucky
Odd News // 3 days ago
Escaped monkey found two days later in Kentucky
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Police in Kentucky helped a resident reunite with their unusual escaped pet -- a capuchin monkey.
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar breaks selfie world record
Odd News // 3 days ago
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar breaks selfie world record
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Indian actor Akshay Kumar broke a Guinness World Record by snapping selfies with 184 fans in 3 minutes.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Moose takes up residence outside Utah ranger office's front door
Moose takes up residence outside Utah ranger office's front door
Welsh family's 14.21-pound sunflower head breaks world record
Welsh family's 14.21-pound sunflower head breaks world record
DNA test ordered to determine whether stray puppy is a dog or coyote
DNA test ordered to determine whether stray puppy is a dog or coyote
50-year-old message in a bottle found in Pennsylvania park
50-year-old message in a bottle found in Pennsylvania park
Entangled raccoon rescued from backyard hammock in Massachusetts
Entangled raccoon rescued from backyard hammock in Massachusetts
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement