Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A visitor to a state park in Pennsylvania found a bottle on the ground in the woods that contained a message from a family camping trip 50 years earlier.

Joe Fresetta said he and his wife, Marci Mowery, were at Fowlers Hollow State Park in Perry County when he saw wheat he initially thought was trash on the ground.

Fresetta picked up the bottle and noticed there was paper inside with writing on it.

"I'm thinking, well, people don't usually write on their trash, so maybe there's something here," Fresetta told WGAL-TV.

The bottle contained Bernard Moore's campground receipt for $6 from Aug. 31, 1973, as well as a paper plate that bore messages written by five members of the Moore family during their camping trip.

"It brought back memories for me of my camping in a state park," Mowery said.

Mowery, president of the Pennsylvania Parks & Forests Foundation, shared the story with the organization's newsletter in the hopes of tracking down one of the campers or a relative.

"Hopefully we can connect up with the family that left this message and return it to them. That would be awesome," Fresetta said.