A Maryland woman accidentally bought the wrong lottery ticket from a vending machine and won a $50,000 prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman won a $50,000 lottery prize when she accidentally bought the wrong scratch-off ticket from a vending machine. The 43-year-old Salisbury woman told Maryland Lottery officials she was using the self-service lottery vending machine at Royal Farms in Salisbury when she attempted to buy a $2 scratch-off ticket and accidentally purchased a $20 $50,000 Cash scratch-off. Advertisement

"I told myself, 'I just wasted $20,'" the woman said.

The player said her frustration turned to elation when she discovered the ticket was a $50,000 winner.

The winner said she was still in shock when she visited lottery headquarters to collect her prize Thursday. She said she does not yet have any plans for her winnings.