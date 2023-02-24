Trending
Feb. 24, 2023 / 3:52 PM

Entangled raccoon rescued from backyard hammock in Massachusetts

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Massachusetts came to the rescue of a raccoon that became entangled in a resident's backyard hammock.

Falmouth Animal Control said in a Facebook post that an officer responded to a home where a resident reported a raccoon had been stuck in their backyard hammock for about an hour on Thursday.

The officer "was able to help the little guy down and check him out to make sure he was in good physical health," the post said.

The raccoon was released back into the wild.

