Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Feb. 23, 2023 / 2:29 PM

Digger scoops trapped sheep out of deep silt

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A sheep stuck in muddy silt in New Zealand was rescued with the use of a digger -- and the rescue was caught on camera.

Zoe Richardson, whose parents own Waitawhiti Station in eastern Wairarapa, said she and her brother were surveying the damage from the recent Cyclone Gabrielle when she spotted a ewe trapped in deep silt.

Advertisement

"I tried to help her out and then I ended up getting stuck in all the way up to my knees," Richardson told the New Zealand Herald.

Richardson was able to extract herself from the silt and sought help from her brother, Charlie, who was using a digger to create culverts nearby.

Richardson recorded video while her brother scooped up the sheep in the digger's shovel.

"I expected him to dig a culvert but instead he just really delicately picked her up," she said.

She said the sheep was not injured.

"She's back in her paddock where she needs to be," Richardson told One News.

Read More

Welsh family's 14.21-pound sunflower head breaks world record Owl crashes through window into Massachusetts home Newlyweds, wedding party rescued from elevator in North Carolina

Latest Headlines

Welsh family's 14.21-pound sunflower head breaks world record
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Welsh family's 14.21-pound sunflower head breaks world record
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A family of Welsh farmers broke their own Guinness World Record when they harvested a sunflower head that weighed 14.21 pounds.
Owl crashes through window into Massachusetts home
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Owl crashes through window into Massachusetts home
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Massachusetts responded to a home where a barred owl crashed its way in through a window and managed to avoid serious injury.
Newlyweds, wedding party rescued from elevator in North Carolina
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Newlyweds, wedding party rescued from elevator in North Carolina
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A pair of North Carolina newlyweds and members of their wedding party have a memorable story to tell after they had to be rescued from a hotel elevator.
Firefighters hoist prized calf out of 40-foot well in Texas
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Firefighters hoist prized calf out of 40-foot well in Texas
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Texas conducted an unusual rescue when a prized breeding calf fell to the bottom of a more than century-old well.
California man selling his 'CASH' vanity plate for $2 million
Odd News // 23 hours ago
California man selling his 'CASH' vanity plate for $2 million
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A California man who has had a customized license plate reading "CASH" registered in his name since 1970 is now selling the plate with an asking price of $2 million.
Virginia man buying charcoal for a cookout wins $300,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Virginia man buying charcoal for a cookout wins $300,000 lottery prize
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A Virginia man who went to the store to buy charcoal for a cookout picked up a lottery ticket that turned out to be a $300,000 winner.
Arizona dog's tongue dubbed the longest in the world by Guinness World Records
Odd News // 1 day ago
Arizona dog's tongue dubbed the longest in the world by Guinness World Records
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- An Arizona dog whose tongue is 3.74 inches longer than his snout was awarded the Guinness World Record for longest tongue on a living dog.
Mysterious iron orb washes up on Japanese beach
Odd News // 1 day ago
Mysterious iron orb washes up on Japanese beach
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Japanese authorities are investigating the origins of a mysterious iron ball that washed up on a Hamamatsu City beach.
Capybara safely recaptured after farm escape in Taiwan
Odd News // 1 day ago
Capybara safely recaptured after farm escape in Taiwan
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Taiwan were dispatched to capture an unusual escaped animal wandering loose -- a capybara.
Radio host sets world record for topping pancakes
Odd News // 1 day ago
Radio host sets world record for topping pancakes
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A British radio host broke a Guinness World Record live on the air by topping 10 pancakes with sugar and lemon.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Unpublished JFK photo from day of assassination found in thrift store CD case
Unpublished JFK photo from day of assassination found in thrift store CD case
Mysterious iron orb washes up on Japanese beach
Mysterious iron orb washes up on Japanese beach
California man selling his 'CASH' vanity plate for $2 million
California man selling his 'CASH' vanity plate for $2 million
Man with world's longest tongue uses it to paint
Man with world's longest tongue uses it to paint
Birders ask fans of Flaco, the Central Park owl, to be respectful
Birders ask fans of Flaco, the Central Park owl, to be respectful
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement