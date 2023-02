David Lewandowski said he failed to complete his purchase while buying a Cash 5 lottery ticket online, so he ended up buying a ticket for the next day's drawing instead -- a mistake worth $218,613. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man who made a mistake when attempting to buy his ticket for a Cash 5 lottery drawing said the error led to his winning a $218,613 prize. David Lewandowski of Mooresville told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he tried to buy a ticket Sunday for that day's Cash 5 drawing, but he didn't realize until the next day that he had failed to complete the purchase online.

"I didn't complete the purchase until the next day," Lewandowski said. "If I had paid attention and did it right the first time, I wouldn't have won."

Lewandowski's ticket, bearing his own set of randomly selected numbers, won the $218,613 jackpot in Monday's drawing. The winner noted that the jackpot for Sunday's drawing had only been $169,000.

Lewandowski said he plans to use his winnings to make a down payment on a condo in Puerto Rico.