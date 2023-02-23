Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A cow that fell into an Italian lake while grazing ended up on the other side of the water and was airlifted to safety by a helicopter.

Authorities said the cow fell into a ravine while searching for food and ended up in an inaccessible area on the opposite side of Lake Varano.

Advertisement

Fire and rescue personnel from Foggia and Bari responded to the scene and outfitted the cow with a harness connected to a rescue helicopter.

The bovine was safely airlifted back to the other side of the lake.