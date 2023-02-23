Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Feb. 23, 2023 / 3:01 PM

Mississippi Lego club outfits injured turtle with new wheels

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A Mississippi box turtle that lost his back legs is getting around on his own again thanks to a set of wheels custom built by a team of young Lego enthusiasts.

The turtle, named Lt. Dan in honor of the legless character from Forest Gump, was brought to the Central Mississippi Turtle Rescue in September after losing his back legs due to being hit by a car.

Advertisement

Jennifer Westrich took Lt. Dan home as a foster pet.

"These are marks from just scrapes, wear and tear, from only having the two legs because he can't really get his shell up off the ground," Westrich told WREG-TV.

The First Lego League in Desoto County, which is composed of schoolchildren ages 9 to 14, took on the task of restoring Lt. Dan's mobility.

The team worked for two hours to assemble Lego pieces into a sturdy wheelchair for the turtle.

"It is really cool to see a turtle in its own tiny car," First Lego League member River DeHaven said. "Being able to let the turtle go outside and enjoy itself was definitely a good feeling."

Westrich said in a Facebook post that the wheels will help the turtle "explore the outdoors when the weather warms up."

Advertisement

She said the turtle will likely have a permanent home with her family.

Read More

Digger scoops trapped sheep out of deep silt Welsh family's 14.21-pound sunflower head breaks world record Owl crashes through window into Massachusetts home

Latest Headlines

Cow that fell into Italian lake gets a helicopter lift to safety
Odd News // 9 minutes ago
Cow that fell into Italian lake gets a helicopter lift to safety
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A cow that fell into an Italian lake while grazing ended up on the other side of the water and was airlifted to safety by a helicopter.
North Carolina man's lottery ticket mistake leads to $218,613 jackpot
Odd News // 25 minutes ago
North Carolina man's lottery ticket mistake leads to $218,613 jackpot
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man who made a mistake when attempting to buy his ticket for a Cash 5 lottery drawing said the error led to his winning a $218,613 prize.
Digger scoops trapped sheep out of deep silt
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Digger scoops trapped sheep out of deep silt
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A sheep stuck in muddy silt in New Zealand was rescued with the use of a digger -- and the rescue was caught on camera.
Welsh family's 14.21-pound sunflower head breaks world record
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Welsh family's 14.21-pound sunflower head breaks world record
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A family of Welsh farmers broke their own Guinness World Record when they harvested a sunflower head that weighed 14.21 pounds.
Owl crashes through window into Massachusetts home
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Owl crashes through window into Massachusetts home
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Massachusetts responded to a home where a barred owl crashed its way in through a window and managed to avoid serious injury.
Newlyweds, wedding party rescued from elevator in North Carolina
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Newlyweds, wedding party rescued from elevator in North Carolina
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A pair of North Carolina newlyweds and members of their wedding party have a memorable story to tell after they had to be rescued from a hotel elevator.
Firefighters hoist prized calf out of 40-foot well in Texas
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Firefighters hoist prized calf out of 40-foot well in Texas
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Texas conducted an unusual rescue when a prized breeding calf fell to the bottom of a more than century-old well.
California man selling his 'CASH' vanity plate for $2 million
Odd News // 1 day ago
California man selling his 'CASH' vanity plate for $2 million
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A California man who has had a customized license plate reading "CASH" registered in his name since 1970 is now selling the plate with an asking price of $2 million.
Virginia man buying charcoal for a cookout wins $300,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 1 day ago
Virginia man buying charcoal for a cookout wins $300,000 lottery prize
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A Virginia man who went to the store to buy charcoal for a cookout picked up a lottery ticket that turned out to be a $300,000 winner.
Arizona dog's tongue dubbed the longest in the world by Guinness World Records
Odd News // 1 day ago
Arizona dog's tongue dubbed the longest in the world by Guinness World Records
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- An Arizona dog whose tongue is 3.74 inches longer than his snout was awarded the Guinness World Record for longest tongue on a living dog.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Unpublished JFK photo from day of assassination found in thrift store CD case
Unpublished JFK photo from day of assassination found in thrift store CD case
Mysterious iron orb washes up on Japanese beach
Mysterious iron orb washes up on Japanese beach
California man selling his 'CASH' vanity plate for $2 million
California man selling his 'CASH' vanity plate for $2 million
Man with world's longest tongue uses it to paint
Man with world's longest tongue uses it to paint
Birders ask fans of Flaco, the Central Park owl, to be respectful
Birders ask fans of Flaco, the Central Park owl, to be respectful
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement