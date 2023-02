A capybara that escaped from a tourist attraction in Taiwan was captured after wandering into the Longdong River in Miaoli County. Photo courtesy of the Miaoli County Animal Care and Health Office/Facebook

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Taiwan were dispatched to capture an unusual escaped animal wandering loose -- a capybara. The Miaoli County Animal Care and Health Office said it was contacted Monday by Xihu Township officials reporting a South American capybara, the world's largest rodent, had escaped from a tourist attraction farm in the area and was spotted in a canal of the Longdong River. Advertisement

Officials were concerned about the safety and well-being of the tropical animal amid dropping temperatures.

Animal control officers used a blowgun to shoot the capybara with a tranquilizer dart so it could be safely returned to the farm. The capybara, named Guaiguai, was returned to its owners, who were advised to strengthen the animal's enclosure to prevent future escapes.