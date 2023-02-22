Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A British radio host broke a Guinness World Record live on the air by topping 10 pancakes with sugar and lemon.

Amanda Holden, co-host of the Heart Breakfast radio show, took on the record Tuesday for Pancake Day, a celebration of the breakfast food that coincides with Shrove Tuesday, which precedes Ash Wednesday and Lent in Christianity.

Advertisement

Holden aimed to set the record for fastest time to top 10 pancakes. Guinness World Records set a goal of 30 seconds and an adjudicator was on hand to witness Holden's three attempts.

Holden fell short of finishing all 10 pancakes on her first and second tries, but on her third attempt she managed to top all 10 pancakes with lemon and sugar in 29.39 seconds.

"I have to say I went back and did some of the pancakes with sugar again so I reckon I could have knocked time off that," Holden said after the attempt.