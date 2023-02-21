Trending
Odd News
Feb. 21, 2023 / 4:16 PM

Factory-sealed first-generation iPhone sells for over $63,000

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A first-generation iPhone, still unopened and plastic wrapped in the box, was auctioned for more than $63,000.

Louisiana-based LCG Auctions said the iPhone, dating from 2007, fetched a high bid of $63,356.40 before the auction closed on Sunday.

Karen Green, the device's original owner, said she received it as a gift in 2007 and decided to leave it in the box because she had just gotten a new phone and didn't need to replace it.

Green, who operates a tattoo shop in New Jersey, said she became interested in the value of the vintage phone when she heard about another unopened iPhone selling for $40,000.

Green took the phone on a 2019 "Treasure Hunt" segment for the television show Doctor & The Diva, and was told the phone would likely sell for about $5,000.

The estimate turned out to be quite an understatement when the phone, which originally retailed for $599, sold for $63,356.40. Green said the proceeds will be invested into her tattoo shop.

