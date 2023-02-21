who got the dog out? Update - Kersey Rd, a fairly large, fluffy family dog was walking in backyard & fell into a construction hole & got stuck @mcfrs rescue crews from RS742 assisted by Technical Rescue Team TR700, PE731, the dog was extracted, unharmed after about an hour https://t.co/TuQjoP1IG5 pic.twitter.com/8suciBlkko— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) February 21, 2023

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Maryland responded to a home to rescue a "fairly large, fluffy" dog that fell into a construction hole in its family's back yard.

Pete Piringer, spokesman for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, said in a Twitter post that crews responded to a home on Kersey Road on a report of a "fairly large, fluffy family dog" trapped in a construction hole.

Piringer said the rescue lasted for about an hour.

The dog was not injured.