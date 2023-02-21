Trending
Odd News
Feb. 21, 2023 / 1:53 PM

Large herd of elk stops traffic on British Columbia road

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A British Columbia man captured footage when his morning commute was interrupted by a large herd of elk that stopped traffic by crossing the road all at once.

Dan Brunel of Kelowna said he was on Old Vernon Road, just north of Kelowna International Airport, when traffic was stopped by a herd of hundreds of elk.

"I've never seen that many elk around here before, it was pretty impressive. And we just had to stop and just basically let them go," Brunel told Castanet.

Brunel captured video while waiting for the elk to finish crossing so he could continue his drive to work.

"I knew there was some elk around here. I didn't realize there was a herd that big. Pretty cool. The video is pretty awesome," Brunel said.

A similar scene unfolded on Highway 441 in Cherokee, N.C., in January 2022. Dean Cloer captured video when a large herd of elk caused a traffic jam near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

