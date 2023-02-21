Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A California man whose 3.97-inch tongue earned him a Guinness World Record said he has found an unusual way to put his unique muscle to work -- painting.

Nick Stoeberl, who was awarded the world record for longest tongue (male) when it was officially measured at 3.97 inches from tip to teeth in 2012, showed off his unusual painting skills during an appearance on ITV series This Morning.

Stoeberl showed hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby how he wraps his tongue in plastic wrap before dipping it in paint and using it to draw on a canvas.

The record-breaker said he has been given the nickname Lickasso for his unusual painting method. He said his paintings have sold for up to $1,200.