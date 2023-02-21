Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A record-breaking long-distance runner added a new title to her name when she ran a distance of 100 miles in 12 hours, 41 minutes and 11 seconds.

Camille Herron of Oklahoma broke the World and American Masters 100-mile track records, as well as the Guinness World Record for fastest 100 miles ultra distance (women)

Herron achieved her record-breaking time at the USATF 100 Mile Road Championships in Henderson, Nev. She broke her own record by more than a minute.

Herron, who also holds the Guinness World Record for fastest marathon in a super hero costume, previously attempted to break her own 100-mile record in 2021, but the record was disqualified when it emerged that a measurement error caused the course to fall 716 feet short of 100 miles.