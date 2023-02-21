Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Feb. 21, 2023 / 11:32 AM

Woman runs 100 miles in under 13 hours, breaks her own record

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A record-breaking long-distance runner added a new title to her name when she ran a distance of 100 miles in 12 hours, 41 minutes and 11 seconds.

Camille Herron of Oklahoma broke the World and American Masters 100-mile track records, as well as the Guinness World Record for fastest 100 miles ultra distance (women)

Advertisement

Herron achieved her record-breaking time at the USATF 100 Mile Road Championships in Henderson, Nev. She broke her own record by more than a minute.

Herron, who also holds the Guinness World Record for fastest marathon in a super hero costume, previously attempted to break her own 100-mile record in 2021, but the record was disqualified when it emerged that a measurement error caused the course to fall 716 feet short of 100 miles.

Read More

Dog rescued from construction hole in Maryland Badger rescued from concrete ledge at side of busy highway Birders ask fans of Flaco, the Central Park owl, to be respectful

Latest Headlines

Dog rescued from construction hole in Maryland
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Dog rescued from construction hole in Maryland
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Maryland responded to a home to rescue a "fairly large, fluffy" dog that fell into a construction hole in its family's back yard.
Badger rescued from concrete ledge at side of busy highway
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Badger rescued from concrete ledge at side of busy highway
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Wildlife rescuers in England came to the rescue of a badger found stranded on a concrete ledge alongside a busy highway.
Birders ask fans of Flaco, the Central Park owl, to be respectful
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Birders ask fans of Flaco, the Central Park owl, to be respectful
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Birdwatchers in New York are asking their fellow observers to remember to follow proper birding etiquette while trying to catch a glimpse of Flaco, the escaped Eurasian eagle owl living in Central Park.
Firefighters rescue cat stranded on roof in Pennsylvania
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Firefighters rescue cat stranded on roof in Pennsylvania
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania firefighters responded to a New Kensington neighborhood where a cat became stranded on the roof of a home.
Firefighters rescue elk that fell through the ice of Colorado pond
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Firefighters rescue elk that fell through the ice of Colorado pond
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Colorado responded to an ice-covered pond to rescue an elk that had fallen through into the frigid water.
Missouri Lottery winner's kids thought $50,000 ticket was 'a prank'
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Missouri Lottery winner's kids thought $50,000 ticket was 'a prank'
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A Missouri woman who won a $50,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket said it took some work to convince her kids that the ticket wasn't "a prank."
Scorpion spotted on British Airways flight from Texas to London
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Scorpion spotted on British Airways flight from Texas to London
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Passengers on a British Airways flight from Texas to London said they had to leave their seats in mid-flight when a scorpion was spotted loose on the plane.
Letter from 1916 arrives at London man's home
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Letter from 1916 arrives at London man's home
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A London man who received a letter addressed to a former resident of his home was shocked to discover it had been mailed more than a century earlier in 1916.
University of Florida mascot gives out 340 fist bumps in 3 minutes
Odd News // 1 day ago
University of Florida mascot gives out 340 fist bumps in 3 minutes
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The University of Florida broke a Guinness World Record when its mascot, Albert Gator, fist-bumped students 340 times in three minutes.
Alligator captured swimming in Brooklyn park
Odd News // 1 day ago
Alligator captured swimming in Brooklyn park
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Parks officials in New York said a 4-foot alligator was captured swimming in a Brooklyn lake and is now being rehabilitated.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Birders ask fans of Flaco, the Central Park owl, to be respectful
Birders ask fans of Flaco, the Central Park owl, to be respectful
Japanese zoo solves mystery of isolated gibbon's pregnancy
Japanese zoo solves mystery of isolated gibbon's pregnancy
Porcupine parents protect babies from leopard
Porcupine parents protect babies from leopard
14 dancing dogs form conga line for Guinness World Record
14 dancing dogs form conga line for Guinness World Record
30-year-old dog named world's oldest by Guinness World Records
30-year-old dog named world's oldest by Guinness World Records
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement