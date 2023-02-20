Advertisement
Odd News
Feb. 20, 2023 / 10:07 AM

Snake turns into a balloon after stealing huge egg

By LatestSightings.com
1/4
A snake steals an egg from a pair of protective birds in South Africa. Photo courtesy of LatestSightings.com
A snake steals an egg from a pair of protective birds in South Africa. Photo courtesy of LatestSightings.com

A snake steals an egg from a pair of protective birds only to realize it may have bitten off more than it could chew.

Twenty-seven-year-old field guide Frank De Beer was lucky enough to capture this bizarre moment on camera. He shared the story and footage with LatestSightings.com.

Advertisement

"We were sitting next to a water hole, enjoying a hot cup of coffee, and admiring the views. As we were busy packing up, I heard a pair of very unhappy Blacksmith Lapwings. They were mobbing something on the ground. I immediately thought, snake!"

Blacksmith lapwings are a common sight in the savannahs of sub-Saharan Africa. They are named after their distinctive metallic calls, which sound like the ringing of a blacksmith's hammer on an anvil. These birds are territorial and fiercely protective of their nests, which they build on the ground in open spaces.

"As we approached the scene of commotion, I saw the snake slithering with intent in the direction of the lapwings. A common egg eater, these snakes are famous for their ability to swallow eggs whole as this forms a major part of their diet.

Advertisement

"The lapwings went into attack mode, swooping down to peck at the egg eater and drive it away. However, the egg eater was persistent and agile, dodging their attacks and slithering toward the nest. It was clear that the lapwings were in for a tough fight.

"The egg eater soon reached the nest, and we held our breath as it began biting at one of the lapwings' eggs. The lapwings continued to attack, but they were no match for the quick and elusive egg eater. Within seconds, the snake was able to grab an egg.

"Then, with an egg in its mouth, the snake began slithering away in one of the most comical and bizarre manners I have ever seen. Mesmerized by what was unfolding in front of me and my guests, I was just ecstatic that I was able to capture it all on film.

"The snake eventually disappeared into the thickets to get out of the open, leaving the lapwings to mourn their loss. It was also very vulnerable where it found the egg at first. We didn't get to see the snake swallow the egg in its entirety, but let's just say I have seen more pangolins than common egg eaters eat eggs. That is how rare a moment this was for me."

Advertisement

This story appeared first on Latest Sightings.

Read More

Wild dogs swim across flooding river Reptile wrangler removes snake from toilet at Australian home Australian park rangers find nearly 6-pound 'Toadzilla'

Latest Headlines

Wild dogs swim across flooding river
Odd News // 36 minutes ago
Wild dogs swim across flooding river
The African wild dog is known for its strength, intelligence and adaptability. But what some Klaserie River visitors witnessed was nothing short of miraculous: wild dogs that swim across a river.
Flaco, the owl who escaped from the Central Park Zoo, will be allowed his freedom
Odd News // 1 day ago
Flaco, the owl who escaped from the Central Park Zoo, will be allowed his freedom
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- An owl who became a celebrity after he escaped from the Central Park Zoo in New York City and defied capture for weeks will be allowed to keep his freedom. For now.
Swan hitches a ride atop city bus in England
Odd News // 2 days ago
Swan hitches a ride atop city bus in England
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- The bus operator in a British city shared a photo of a swan utilizing public transit by taking a ride atop a city bus.
Plane spends 16 hours in the air, ends up back at same New Zealand airport
Odd News // 2 days ago
Plane spends 16 hours in the air, ends up back at same New Zealand airport
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Passengers on a flight from New Zealand to New York spent 16 hours in the air just to end up at the same airport where their journey began.
Deer crashes into two classrooms at Tennessee high school
Odd News // 2 days ago
Deer crashes into two classrooms at Tennessee high school
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A deer crashed through a window into a Tennessee high school and ended up breaking through another window into a second classroom.
Idaho man wins $100,000 Powerball prize 10 years after winning $10,000
Odd News // 2 days ago
Idaho man wins $100,000 Powerball prize 10 years after winning $10,000
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- An Idaho man scored a $100,000 Powerball prize about 10 years after collecting $10,000 from the lottery drawing.
Tree-trimmer rescues cat stuck in tree for two days
Odd News // 2 days ago
Tree-trimmer rescues cat stuck in tree for two days
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain enlisted the help of a tree trimming service to rescue a cat that spent two days stranded in a tree about 50 feet over the ground.
Loud boom in Texas county believed to be from a meteorite strike
Odd News // 2 days ago
Loud boom in Texas county believed to be from a meteorite strike
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A mysterious boom that prompted multiple reports of an explosion in a Texas county was caused by a meteorite strike, officials said.
Tapir wanders through Malaysian city, falls into storm drain
Odd News // 2 days ago
Tapir wanders through Malaysian city, falls into storm drain
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A wild tapir caused a scene in a Malaysian city when it went wandering through the town's streets before being rescued from a storm drain.
Record-breaking Scottish theater group staging 24-hour concert
Odd News // 2 days ago
Record-breaking Scottish theater group staging 24-hour concert
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A Scottish theater troupe is raising funds with an especially long performance titled "24 Hours of Song."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Flaco, the owl who escaped from the Central Park Zoo, will be allowed his freedom
Flaco, the owl who escaped from the Central Park Zoo, will be allowed his freedom
Plane spends 16 hours in the air, ends up back at same New Zealand airport
Plane spends 16 hours in the air, ends up back at same New Zealand airport
Pig that 'looked cold' gets a ride home in Alaska police cruiser
Pig that 'looked cold' gets a ride home in Alaska police cruiser
Demolition crew finds 116-year-old time capsule at University of Illinois
Demolition crew finds 116-year-old time capsule at University of Illinois
Escaped Central Park owl hunting for his own food
Escaped Central Park owl hunting for his own food
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement