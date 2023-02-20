Advertisement
Odd News
Feb. 20, 2023 / 9:53 AM

Wild dogs swim across flooding river

By LatestSightings.com
Wild dogs swim across a swollen river in Kruger National Park in South Africa. Image courtesy of LatestSightings.com.
Wild dogs swim across a swollen river in Kruger National Park in South Africa. Image courtesy of LatestSightings.com.

The African wild dog is an incredible creature, known for its strength, intelligence and adaptability.

But what the Klaserie River Safari Lodge guests witnessed recently was nothing short of miraculous: wild dogs that swim across a flooding river.

Advertisement

As the swollen Klaserie River raged on, a pack of wild dogs desperately needed to cross to the other side. With the strong current and rushing waters, it seemed like an impossible feat. But these clever canines are nothing if not determined, and they launched themselves into the water with all their might.

Paddling furiously, the pack battled the current and managed to make it to the other side. It was a heart-stopping moment as the dogs used their powerful legs and streamlined bodies to stay afloat and make it to safety. But there was one straggler who fell behind, and as the rest of the pack made it to the other side, he was left all alone.

But this lone wild dog was determined to make it to the other side, and he kept paddling, despite the odds being against him. It was a funny and heartwarming moment as this determined canine managed to make it to the other side, all by himself.

Advertisement

It was a reminder of the importance of teamwork and resilience, and the incredible strength of these clever canines. The African wild dog is a highly social animal, living in packs of up to 40 individuals, and each member plays a crucial role in the pack's survival.

The African wild dog is a highly endangered species, and conservation efforts are underway to protect and conserve these amazing creatures.

So let this incredible sight and heartwarming moment be a reminder of the resilience and determination of these incredible animals, and the importance of working together as a team.

This story appeared first on Latest Sightings.

Read More

$42K sculpture by Jeff Koons knocked over, shatters at Miami art show 155-pound St. Bernard rescued after falling though ice Lost dog walks 10 miles to shelter, rings doorbell

Latest Headlines

Snake turns into a balloon after stealing huge egg
Odd News // 28 minutes ago
Snake turns into a balloon after stealing huge egg
A snake steals an egg from a pair of protective birds only to realize it may have bitten off more than it could chew.
Flaco, the owl who escaped from the Central Park Zoo, will be allowed his freedom
Odd News // 1 day ago
Flaco, the owl who escaped from the Central Park Zoo, will be allowed his freedom
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- An owl who became a celebrity after he escaped from the Central Park Zoo in New York City and defied capture for weeks will be allowed to keep his freedom. For now.
Swan hitches a ride atop city bus in England
Odd News // 2 days ago
Swan hitches a ride atop city bus in England
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- The bus operator in a British city shared a photo of a swan utilizing public transit by taking a ride atop a city bus.
Plane spends 16 hours in the air, ends up back at same New Zealand airport
Odd News // 2 days ago
Plane spends 16 hours in the air, ends up back at same New Zealand airport
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Passengers on a flight from New Zealand to New York spent 16 hours in the air just to end up at the same airport where their journey began.
Deer crashes into two classrooms at Tennessee high school
Odd News // 2 days ago
Deer crashes into two classrooms at Tennessee high school
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A deer crashed through a window into a Tennessee high school and ended up breaking through another window into a second classroom.
Idaho man wins $100,000 Powerball prize 10 years after winning $10,000
Odd News // 2 days ago
Idaho man wins $100,000 Powerball prize 10 years after winning $10,000
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- An Idaho man scored a $100,000 Powerball prize about 10 years after collecting $10,000 from the lottery drawing.
Tree-trimmer rescues cat stuck in tree for two days
Odd News // 2 days ago
Tree-trimmer rescues cat stuck in tree for two days
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain enlisted the help of a tree trimming service to rescue a cat that spent two days stranded in a tree about 50 feet over the ground.
Loud boom in Texas county believed to be from a meteorite strike
Odd News // 2 days ago
Loud boom in Texas county believed to be from a meteorite strike
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A mysterious boom that prompted multiple reports of an explosion in a Texas county was caused by a meteorite strike, officials said.
Tapir wanders through Malaysian city, falls into storm drain
Odd News // 2 days ago
Tapir wanders through Malaysian city, falls into storm drain
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A wild tapir caused a scene in a Malaysian city when it went wandering through the town's streets before being rescued from a storm drain.
Record-breaking Scottish theater group staging 24-hour concert
Odd News // 2 days ago
Record-breaking Scottish theater group staging 24-hour concert
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A Scottish theater troupe is raising funds with an especially long performance titled "24 Hours of Song."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Flaco, the owl who escaped from the Central Park Zoo, will be allowed his freedom
Flaco, the owl who escaped from the Central Park Zoo, will be allowed his freedom
Plane spends 16 hours in the air, ends up back at same New Zealand airport
Plane spends 16 hours in the air, ends up back at same New Zealand airport
Pig that 'looked cold' gets a ride home in Alaska police cruiser
Pig that 'looked cold' gets a ride home in Alaska police cruiser
Demolition crew finds 116-year-old time capsule at University of Illinois
Demolition crew finds 116-year-old time capsule at University of Illinois
Escaped Central Park owl hunting for his own food
Escaped Central Park owl hunting for his own food
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement