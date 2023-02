Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Colorado responded to an ice-covered pond to rescue an elk that had fallen through into the frigid water.

Evergreen Fire Rescue said witnesses called 911 when they spotted the struggling elk in the pond near Timbervale Drive.

A rescue crew responded to the scene and used a tool to break a larger hole in the ice.

The firefighters were then able to help the elk climb back up onto the ice and they escorted the animal to shore.