Feb. 20, 2023 / 4:44 PM

Badger rescued from concrete ledge at side of busy highway

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Wildlife rescuers in England came to the rescue of a badger found stranded on a concrete ledge alongside a busy highway.

Pauline Kidner, founder of Secret World Wildlife Rescue, said a crew responded to the M5 motorway, near Clevedon in north Somerset, when a member of the public reported a badger perched on the concrete ledge.

Police blocked traffic in the area while the rescue crew rounded up the animal. Kidner said the badger was trapped between traffic and a drop of more than 300 feet.

"Traffic was stopped and our staff were able to net the badger and quickly had her safe inside a badger cage," Kidner told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

The badger was taken to Secret World Wildlife Rescue's facility in East Huntspill, where it was examined and found to be free from injuries. Kidner said the badger was returned to the wild after two days of observation.

The nonprofit Shropshire Badger Group applauded the rescue on Facebook.

"Talk about a cliffhanger! Truly a nail-biting few moments. Massive respect to the rescuers from Secret World Wildlife Rescue and a big thank you to the person who spotted the badger," the post said.

