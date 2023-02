The New Kensington Fire Department Company 2 in Pennsylvania came to the rescue of a cat spotted stranded on a roof. Photo courtesy of New Kensington Fire Department Company 2/Facebook

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania firefighters responded to a New Kensington neighborhood where a cat became stranded on the roof of a home. The New Kensington Fire Department Company 2 said a crew responded to Sixth Street, across the street from Williamsburg Manor Apartments, on a report of a cat stranded on a roof. Advertisement

"With the help of Company 1's ladder truck, we were able to bring the cat safely to the ground," Company 2 said in a Facebook post.

The cat was taken to Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley in Parnassus. Anyone with information about the cat's owner is being asked to contact the shelter.