University of Florida mascot gives out 340 fist bumps in 3 minutes

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The University of Florida broke a Guinness World Record when its mascot, Albert Gator, fist-bumped students 340 times in three minutes.

The "Gator Record Breaker" event at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville saw a team of 30 UF students running in a circle and fist-bumping Albert as many times as they could in the three minute time period.

A Guinness World Records adjudicator was on hand to witness the attempt at breaking the record for most fist bumps by a mascot in three minutes.

The attempt ended with Albert doling out 340 fist bumps, breaking the previous record of 220.