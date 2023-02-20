Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Feb. 20, 2023 / 4:24 PM

Birders asking Flaco the Central Park owl's fans to be respectful

By Ben Hooper
1/5
Flaco, the Eurasian eagle owl who escaped from its vandalized enclosure at the Central Park Zoo sits on a tree branch in the north west area of Central Park on Monday, February 20, 2023 in New York City. As of now the Central Park Zoo called off efforts to capture Flaco. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Flaco, the Eurasian eagle owl who escaped from its vandalized enclosure at the Central Park Zoo sits on a tree branch in the north west area of Central Park on Monday, February 20, 2023 in New York City. As of now the Central Park Zoo called off efforts to capture Flaco. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Birdwatchers in New York are asking their fellow observers to remember to follow proper birding etiquette while trying to catch a glimpse of Flaco, the escaped Eurasian eagle owl living in Central Park.

Some visitors to the park said they had observed other Flaco fans hooting to try to get the attention of the owl, who escaped from his enclosure at the Central Park Zoo after his exhibit was vandalized in early February.

Advertisement

"When one moron starts it, everyone starts," amateur bird photographer Lincoln Karim told ABC News.

Karim said he had to remind other visitors to follow proper birding etiquette.

"It's just that it's OK to stand and watch and photograph, but when you start hissing and hooting at the owl, that's disrespectful," he said.

The Central Park Zoo announced during the weekend that Flaco would be left alone in the park for the time being after dodging capture attempts and being seen hunting for his own food in the park.

"We are going to continue monitoring Flaco and his activities and to be prepared to resume recovery efforts if he shows any sign of difficulty or distress. We will issue additional updates if there is a change in the eagle owl's status or our plan changes," the zoo said in a statement.

Advertisement

Park visitor Elmina David reminded other Flaco fans that he is a nocturnal bird and is likely trying to sleep while human visitors are trying to photograph him.

"I feel like he's saying like, 'Can you give me some space?' Like he's a nocturnal animal," she said. "He's supposed to be asleep right now."

Read More

Flaco, the owl who escaped from the Central Park Zoo, will be allowed his freedom Escaped Central Park owl hunting for his own food Owl escapes from Central Park Zoo after his exhibit vandalized

Latest Headlines

Firefighters rescue cat stranded on roof in Pennsylvania
Odd News // 23 minutes ago
Firefighters rescue cat stranded on roof in Pennsylvania
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania firefighters responded to a New Kensington neighborhood where a cat became stranded on the roof of a home.
Firefighters rescue elk that fell through the ice of Colorado pond
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Firefighters rescue elk that fell through the ice of Colorado pond
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Colorado responded to an ice-covered pond to rescue an elk that had fallen through into the frigid water.
Missouri Lottery winner's kids thought $50,000 ticket was 'a prank'
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Missouri Lottery winner's kids thought $50,000 ticket was 'a prank'
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A Missouri woman who won a $50,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket said it took some work to convince her kids that the ticket wasn't "a prank."
Scorpion spotted on British Airways flight from Texas to London
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Scorpion spotted on British Airways flight from Texas to London
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Passengers on a British Airways flight from Texas to London said they had to leave their seats in mid-flight when a scorpion was spotted loose on the plane.
Letter from 1916 arrives at London man's home
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Letter from 1916 arrives at London man's home
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A London man who received a letter addressed to a former resident of his home was shocked to discover it had been mailed more than a century earlier in 1916.
University of Florida mascot gives out 340 fist bumps in 3 minutes
Odd News // 5 hours ago
University of Florida mascot gives out 340 fist bumps in 3 minutes
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The University of Florida broke a Guinness World Record when its mascot, Albert Gator, fist-bumped students 340 times in three minutes.
Alligator captured swimming in Brooklyn park
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Alligator captured swimming in Brooklyn park
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Parks officials in New York said a 4-foot alligator was captured swimming in a Brooklyn lake and is now being rehabilitated.
Snake turns into a balloon after stealing huge egg
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Snake turns into a balloon after stealing huge egg
A snake steals an egg from a pair of protective birds only to realize it may have bitten off more than it could chew.
Wild dogs swim across flooding river
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Wild dogs swim across flooding river
The African wild dog is known for its strength, intelligence and adaptability. But what some Klaserie River visitors witnessed was nothing short of miraculous: wild dogs that swim across a river.
Flaco, the owl who escaped from the Central Park Zoo, will be allowed his freedom
Odd News // 1 day ago
Flaco, the owl who escaped from the Central Park Zoo, will be allowed his freedom
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- An owl who became a celebrity after he escaped from the Central Park Zoo in New York City and defied capture for weeks will be allowed to keep his freedom. For now.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Flaco, the owl who escaped from the Central Park Zoo, will be allowed his freedom
Flaco, the owl who escaped from the Central Park Zoo, will be allowed his freedom
Plane spends 16 hours in the air, ends up back at same New Zealand airport
Plane spends 16 hours in the air, ends up back at same New Zealand airport
Snake turns into a balloon after stealing huge egg
Snake turns into a balloon after stealing huge egg
Demolition crew finds 116-year-old time capsule at University of Illinois
Demolition crew finds 116-year-old time capsule at University of Illinois
Wild dogs swim across flooding river
Wild dogs swim across flooding river
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement