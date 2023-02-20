Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Parks officials in New York said a 4-foot alligator was captured swimming in a Brooklyn lake and is now being rehabilitated.

The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation said a maintenance staff member at Prospect Park spotted an alligator swimming in the park's lake on Sunday and notified authorities.

The alligator was captured and taken to Animal Care and Control before being transferred to the Bronx Zoo for rehabilitation.

"Parks are not suitable homes for animals not indigenous to those parks-domesticated or otherwise," NYC Parks said in a statement provided to WPIX-TV.

In addition to the potential danger to park goers this could have caused, releasing non-indigenous animals or unwanted pets can lead to the elimination of native species and unhealthy water quality. In this case the animal was found very lethargic and possibly cold shocked since it is native to warm, tropical climates," the statement said.

Police are investigating to determine how the gator ended up in the park.