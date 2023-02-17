Trending
Feb. 17, 2023 / 4:44 PM

Swan hitches a ride atop city bus in England

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- The bus operator in a British city shared a photo of a swan utilizing public transit by taking a ride atop a city bus.

Reading Buses tweeted a photo showing the swan riding on one of the operator's buses in Reading, Berkshire.

"Flying is so overrated these days," Reading Buses quipped on Twitter. "And with £2 [$2.41] single fares on all our buses, even swans know that bus is best! Don't be a silly goose -- duck into one of our buses today!"

The operator said in a follow-up tweet that wildlife charity Swan Lifeline was contacted and collected the swan to be taken in for a veterinary check-up and observation.

"Thanks to everyone who helped assist with our unexpected passenger today," Reading Buses tweeted.

