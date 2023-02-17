Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Feb. 17, 2023 / 12:10 PM

Record-breaking Scottish theater group staging 24-hour concert

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A Scottish theater troupe is raising funds with an especially long performance titled "24 Hours of Song."

The Rubber Chicken Theatre, a Dunblane theater group that broke a Guinness World Record in February 2022 by staging the world's fastest theatrical production, is raising funds a year later with a 24-hour marathon of singing.

Advertisement

"This year there are no records to break, but our performing arts family are once again coming together to support a common goal," creative director Pamela Mackie told the Daily Record newspaper. "Twenty-four hours is a long time to fill, but our family of resilient performers are no strangers to a challenge."

The theater group said nearly 100 performers of all ages are participating in the continuous performance, which began at 7 p.m. local time Thursday and concludes at 7 p.m. Friday.

The concert is free for attendees, but donations are encouraged both in-person and online.

"As we take to the stage this week, we hope the local community will get behind our ambitious fundraiser and support us with donations either in person or online," Mackie said.
Advertisement

Read More

Virginia angler reels in extremely rare golden largemouth bass Pig that 'looked cold' gets a ride home in Alaska police cruiser Demolition crew finds 116-year-old time capsule at University of Illinois

Latest Headlines

Virginia angler reels in extremely rare golden largemouth bass
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Virginia angler reels in extremely rare golden largemouth bass
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Virginia shared photos of an angler's rare catch from the James River -- a golden largemouth bass.
Pig that 'looked cold' gets a ride home in Alaska police cruiser
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Pig that 'looked cold' gets a ride home in Alaska police cruiser
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Police in Alaska said a wandering pig that "looked cold" at the side of a road got a lift home in a patrol cruiser.
Demolition crew finds 116-year-old time capsule at University of Illinois
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Demolition crew finds 116-year-old time capsule at University of Illinois
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The demolition of a building on the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus yielded an unexpected discovery -- a 116-year-old time capsule.
S.C. man claims $300,000 lottery prize just before leaving on vacation
Odd News // 19 hours ago
S.C. man claims $300,000 lottery prize just before leaving on vacation
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man preparing to leave for vacation managed to claim a $300,000 lottery prize just before departing.
Well-traveled tabby found 1,400 miles from home after two years
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Well-traveled tabby found 1,400 miles from home after two years
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A stray cat found wandering in Kansas turned out to have gone missing two years earlier about 1,400 miles away in Florida.
Japanese zoo worker in bear suit leads keepers on chase in escape drill
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Japanese zoo worker in bear suit leads keepers on chase in escape drill
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- An emergency drill at a Japanese zoo made for a comedic scene when a zoo worker donned a cartoon-like bear costume to play the role of a fugitive bruin.
27-year-old llama named the oldest in world by Guinness World Records
Odd News // 23 hours ago
27-year-old llama named the oldest in world by Guinness World Records
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A llama living on a New Mexico ranch was named the oldest in the world by Guinness World Records at age 27.
Escaped kangaroo returns home two days later in Texas
Odd News // 1 day ago
Escaped kangaroo returns home two days later in Texas
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A kangaroo that escaped from his owner's North Texas was located and safely recaptured two days later, his owner said.
Deer crashes through classroom window at Alabama elementary school
Odd News // 1 day ago
Deer crashes through classroom window at Alabama elementary school
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Security cameras at an Alabama elementary school were recording when a deer crashed through the window of a classroom.
Maryland man wins his second lottery jackpot in two months
Odd News // 1 day ago
Maryland man wins his second lottery jackpot in two months
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A Maryland man scored a $50,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket just over a month after winning $30,000 from another game.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Maryland man wins his second lottery jackpot in two months
Maryland man wins his second lottery jackpot in two months
Pig that 'looked cold' gets a ride home in Alaska police cruiser
Pig that 'looked cold' gets a ride home in Alaska police cruiser
Virginia angler reels in extremely rare golden largemouth bass
Virginia angler reels in extremely rare golden largemouth bass
Demolition crew finds 116-year-old time capsule at University of Illinois
Demolition crew finds 116-year-old time capsule at University of Illinois
1908 Harley-Davidson sells for a record $935,000
1908 Harley-Davidson sells for a record $935,000
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement